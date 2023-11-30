AIPC along with Pickleball Association of Gujarat to host 7th National Pickleball tournament

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (IANS) The All India Pickleball Association along with the Pickleball Association of Gujarat is set to host the 7th National Pickleball Tournament in Ahmedabad from December 1 to 3.

With over 50 participants from the state itself, this three-day championship aims to boost Pickleball’s interest in Gujarat wherein Saurabh Trivedi and Bhargav Ravani have been actively promoting the sport, highlighting its inclusivity as a recreational hobby or professional option.

”Pickleball is booming in Gujarat, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the region,” said Bhargav Ravani, Secretary of the Pickleball Association of Gujarat.

The tournament will feature notable players like Asian gold medalist Tejas Mahajan and other international medalists showcasing the game’s diverse talent. Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA expresses enthusiasm for the growing interest in Pickleball nationwide and is confident that this sport has all the capabilities to emerge as the second-best sport in India behind Cricket.

“Pickleball is rapidly becoming Gujarat’s favorite sport, bringing people closer to participating in national events. The tournament is an authentication to the sport’s extensive appeal, aiming to reach every corner of India,” said Saurabh Trivedi, President of the Pickleball Association of Gujarat (PAG).

