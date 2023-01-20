AIU charges Belarusian coach for breach of code of conduct causing athlete's withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Monaco, Jan 20 (IANS) A Belarusian athletics coach Yury Maisevich had been charged by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for allegedly breaching the Code of Conduct relating to the withdrawal of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August 2021.

Maisevich has been charged with three offences — Honesty (Rule 3.3.1), Dignity (Rule 3.3.10) and Protect Reputation (Rule 3.3.17), the AUI said.

Last year, Tsimanouskaya criticised Belarusian sports officials, who had registered her for the 4×400-metre relay race without her knowledge. Following her social-media criticism, she was forced out of the Olympics by her national team and the coaches allegedly tried to force her to fly home from the Olympics.

She had also sought protection from the Japanese police at the airport and has since settled in another country.

Taking immediate action into the matter the International Olympic Committee revoked the accreditations of the two coaches, Messrs A Shimak and Maisevich, as a provisional measure during the Games.

“Maisevich did not act with integrity and acted in bad faith; failed to safeguard the athlete’s dignity and his actions constituted verbal and mental harassment; and he brought athletics generally into disrepute,” The AIU said in a release.

“An important role of the AIU is to safeguard athletes and protect them from harassment. The AIU has investigated this matter thoroughly and considers there is a case to answer for a breach of the Integrity Code of Conduct,” said AIU Head Brett Clothier.

“Maisevich was one of two Belarusian officials whose Olympic accreditation was revoked by the IOC regarding this situation. The other official, Artur Shumak, has not been charged.”

In September last year, Tsimanouskaya said in an Instagram post that she had been awarded Polish citizenship.

–IANS

bc/bsk