Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

Christchurch (NZ), Aug 22 (IANS) New Zealand A squad including seven international-capped players and two new faces has been selected upcoming tour of Australia, country’s Cricket board said on Tuesday.

The tour, which comprises two first-class four-day matches and three 50-over matches, begins on August 31. The team departs for Australia on August 24 ahead of the first four-day match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane starting on August 28.

Tim Seifert, Tom Bruce, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn and Ajaz Patel along with Adi Ashok and Dean Foxcroft, who recently made their full international debuts against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, are the seven international-capped players selected to face Australia A in Brisbane.

Ashok and Foxcroft will be available for the second first-class match in MacKay joining the squad after their involvement in the BlackCaps warm-up matches in England, while Seifert will join the squad for the final two one-day matches.

Nick Kelly and Josh Clarkson have received call-ups to the New Zealand A squad for the first time.

Allrounder Muhammad Abbas, who was awarded his first domestic men’s contract for the 2023-24 season, is also included for the first-class matches after being called in for the second match of the series against Australia A in March.

New Zealand A squad vs Australia A: Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia

