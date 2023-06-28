Aliendro, Borja send River Plate into Copa Libertadores last 16

Buenos Aires, June 28 (IANS) Rodrigo Aliendro and Miguel Borja scored either side of halftime as River Plate eased into the Copa Libertadores last 16 with a 2-0 home win over The Strongest.

Aliendro put the hosts ahead by rifling a long-range effort into the bottom right corner and Colombian striker Borja doubled the lead with a 90th-minute tap-in on Tuesday.

The result at the Monumental stadium left River second in Group D with 10 points from six games, behind Brazil’s Fluminense on goal difference. The Strongest finished fourth with six points, a Xinhua report said.

Meanwhile, Vitor Roque netted two second-half goals as Athletico Paranaense cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Alianza Lima.

Vitor Bueno was also on the scoresheet for the Brazilian side, who secured the Group G leadership with 13 points, three points ahead of Atletico Mineiro.

In other Copa Libertadores fixtures on Tuesday, Atletico Mineiro drew 1-1 at Libertad, Olimpia won 4-1 at home to Melgar, Patronato prevailed 1-0 at Atletico Nacional and Fluminense were held to a 1-1 home draw by Sporting Cristal.

–IANS

ak/