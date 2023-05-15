scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Hockey Haryana were crowned Champions of the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National 2023 after they defeated Hockey Jharkhand 3-2 in the final of the 11-day tournament which was held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Notably, Hockey Haryana came from behind twice to defeat Hockey Jharkhand in a thrilling encounter. After Sangita Kumari (7′) and Ankita Minz (27′) netted a goal each to put Hockey Jharkhand in front, Bhavya (25′, 58′) equalised and then won the game for Hockey Haryana. Meenakshi (36′) also scored a crucial goal for the Champions.

With the win, Hockey Haryana not only successfully defended their title but also remained unbeaten in the tournament. Speaking on their successful campaign, Hockey Haryana’s Coach Azad Singh Malik said, “We are elated to defend the title. Despite trailing twice in the summit clash against a strong team like Hockey Jharkhand, we didn’t lose our confidence, stuck to our plan, and backed our skills to make a comeback and win the game. Moreover, we remained unbeaten in the tournament which definitely is a testament to the persistence and perseverance of this squad.”

“Ahead of the tournament, we had a training camp where we worked on our defence, attack, set-play, and other aspects of our game, so all our hard work and preparations paid off and helped us win the trophy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hockey Association of Odisha finished third in the tournament as they defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-3 in penalty shootouts after regulation time ended with both teams scoring a goal each in the closely-fought 3rd/4th Place match. Rashmi Raikwar (6′) gave an early lead to Uttar Pradesh Hockey, but Sonali Ekka (43′) converted a late penalty corner to help Hockey Association of Odisha level the score and force penalty shootouts.

It was Hockey Association of Odisha’s goalkeeper Amisha Kullu who emerged as a star player in the penalty shootouts as she saved two of the five penalties, while Team Captain Tanuja Toppo, Binati Minz, Amisha Ekka, and Sonali Ekka convert their chances to seal the victory for Hockey Association of Odisha and ensured podium finish for their side.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

News

Big B takes bike ride with stranger to reach set on time

News

Taylor Swift pauses 'Bad Blood' to tell security to lay off fan at show

Technology

Crypto exchange Binance exits Canada market due to new policies

Sports

Korea's Kim finishes second as Day returns to winner's circle after five years

Sports

Wu scores twice to help Shanghai edge Zhejiang in Chinese Super League

Technology

Meta patches FB bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Sports

Manchester City move to within a win of title after dramatic Sunday

Sports

Barca secure La Liga title, relegation fight stays close

Sports

Leipzig shock Bremen late in Bundesliga

Sports

Dortmund counting on positive mindset to catch up in German title race

Sports

Pogba injured, Juve see off Cremonese

Health & Lifestyle

Israel lifts mandatory quarantine for Covid-19 patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh slam fifties, help Kolkata register clinical six-wicket win over Chennai

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US