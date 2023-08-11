scorecardresearch
Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Ambati Rayudu, the former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer, will be joining St Kitts & Nevis Patriots side, ahead of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 season, which is set to be played from August 16 to September 24.

A report in ESPNCricinfo said that Rayudu has been signed by the side as their marquee player for the upcoming CPL season.

“I’m really excited to be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. I look forward to having a positive contribution for the team in the upcoming CPL 2023,” Rayudu was quoted as saying in the report, in a franchise statement.

Rayudu, retired from Indian and international cricket after playing a vital hand in Chennai Super Kings clinching their fifth IPL title at Ahmedabad in May this year.

He was then signed up by Texas Super Kings for the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) competition in the USA. But a couple of days before the start of the league, Rayudu pulled out of the competition as BCCI thought of introducing a one-year cooling-off period for retired Indian players before they can participate in overseas franchise T20 leagues.

The report added that with BCCI yet to clear its stance over the proposal of cooling-off period, it is yet to be known if it would affect Rayudu’s participation in the 2023 CPL.

If Rayudu is cleared, he will become the second Indian player after leg spinner Pravin Tambe to play in the men’s CPL.Tambe, who holds the record for oldest-ever IPL debutant at 41, had played for Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020 CPL.

Patriots will open their 2023 CPL campaign against multiple-time winners TKR on August 19 in St Lucia.

CPL 2023 will also see uncapped India off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil become the first Indian to take part in the women’s edition of the tournament after being signed up by Guyana Amazon Warriors.

