scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins individual and compound mixed team gold

By Agency News Desk

Antalya (Turkey), April 22 (IANS) Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medals in the women’s individual compound and mixed team events at the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1, here on Saturday.

Jyothi defeated Colombia’s Sara Lopez 149-146 in the title clash to top the podium. She defeated world No. 1 Ella Gibson of Britain 148-146 to advance to the final.

On the other hand, Jyothi and partner Ojas Pravin Deotale topped the podium in the compound mixed team event with a 159-154 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yi Hsuan and Chem Chieh Lun in the summit clash.  

Having scored 159 out of a possible 160, the Indian compound mixed archery team also narrowly missed out on equalling the world record by one point.

This was India’s second-ever World Cup gold medal in the mixed team compound event. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma clinched the maiden gold at Paris in 2022.

On her way to the individual final, Jyothi defeated Switzerland’s Myriam Hasler in the first round. She then beat USA’s Danelle Lutz and Mexico’s Ana Sofía Hernandez Jeon in the second and the third rounds, respectively.

In the quarter-finals, Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame Denmark’s Tanja Gellenthien to progress into the semi-finals, an olympics.com report said.

Jyothi had equalled the world record in the women’s compound event’s qualification round on Tuesday. She scored 713 out of a possible 720 points to equal the record achieved by Sara Lopez of Colombia in 2015.

En route to the compound mixed team gold, the Indian duo defeated Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 157-154 in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale, who got a bye into the first round after qualifying as second seeds, defeated Luxembourg and France.

India have a chance to win the third gold medal of the competition on Sunday. The Indian men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai will face Chinese trio of  Li Zhongyuan, Wei Shaoxuan and Qi Xiangshuo in the gold medal match.

Dhiraj Bommadevara will also be in action in the men’s recurve individual event’s semi-finals.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Arshdeep's four-fer outshines Green, Suryakumar fifties; helps PBKS beat MI by 13 runs
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

Assam CM takes stock of Hepatitis A outbreak situation in Guwahati

News

I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam equals qualification world record in Turkey

Technology

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating

Technology

PM Modi discusses India's tech-powered transformations with Apple CEO

Technology

Apple Mumbai store sees huge response as Tim Cook gears up for Delhi opening

News

Kylie Jenner and BTS’ Jungkook to visit India soon?

News

Salman Khan has a message for SidNaaz fans

Technology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

Assam govt to award Rs 25,000 cash prize to performers for Guinness World Records

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol's Sunday advice: 'Be happy, eat lots!'

News

Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

Technology

Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

Technology

Private space player Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on April 22

News

Salman Khan reunites with Aamir Khan on Eid; Fans love this Amar – Prem jodi

News

Sheehan Kapahi takes football training for his role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

News

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey: Outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US