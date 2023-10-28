Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta confirms injuries to Partey, Jesus

London, Oct 27 (IANS) Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Friday confirmed they will be without striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Thomas Partey for “several weeks” with muscle injuries. Gabriel Jesus had to limp out of Arsenal’s 2-1 win away to Sevilla after setting up the first goal and scoring the second, while Partey was injured in training prior to the midweek Champions League clash.

Following scans on the pair, Arteta gave an update on their situation in his press conference on Friday ahead of the weekend match at home to Sheffield United.

“The scan shows there is a muscle injury, and we might lose him for a few weeks,” said Arteta about Gabriel Jesus, although he didn’t give an exact return date because “he always surprises us.”

“There’s something there he felt in an awkward action. It’s true he had quite a lot of workload in the last few weeks, with the [Brazil] national team and then playing those games, which he hasn’t in a long time. It’s bad news for us,” he continued.

Arteta added that Partey would also “be out for a few weeks,” although he indicated the problem was related to a previous groin injury.

“We don’t know the extent of it, he has more tests today. He picked it up with the last kick in training before Sevilla. It’s very unfortunate,” Arteta said.

The pair look likely to miss at least five games, which are Saturday’s game with Sheffield United, as well as other Premier League games against Newcastle and Burnley, a Carabao Cup tie against West Ham and the Champions League return fixture at home to Sevilla.

