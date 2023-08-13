scorecardresearch
Arsenal start with win in Premier League

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Arsenal kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

A goal from Eddie Nketiah, who was starting due to Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury, and a wonderful curling shot from Bukayo Saka put Arsenal 2-0 ahead after 32 minutes, reports Xinhua.

Mikel Arteta’s side controlled the first half, but Forest defended in depth and pulled a late goal back from Taiwo Awoniyi in the 82nd minute, although they were unable to threaten the Arsenal goal in the closing minutes.

Newcastle United got off to a flying start with a 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa, who are expected to do well this season.

New signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes were both on the scoresheet, with Tonali opening the scoring after just six minutes and Barnes netting Newcastle’s fifth of the game.

Although Moussa Diaby leveled for Villa in the 11th minute, Newcastle then ran riot against the visitor’s high defense, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson scoring the other goals.

Newly promoted duo Sheffield United and Luton Town got an indication of how tough life in the Premier League can be as they both lost their opening games.

Sheffield had just 32 percent of the ball and only one shot on target as they lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace, who had chances to win by more goals before Edouard’s 49th-minute goal.

Luton were hammered 4-1 away to Brighton, with Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adinga and Evan Ferguson scoring for the home side, with Carlton Moris scoring a penalty nine minutes from time to give Luton their first Premier League goal.

Jarrod Bowen looked as if he had put West Ham on their way to a win away to Bournemouth with a 51st-minute strike, but Dominic Solanke popped up to level in the 82nd minute to give Andoni Iraola a point on his debut as Bournemouth coach.

Any hopes Everton had of a positive start to the new season after last season’s struggles were dashed as Bobby Reid’s close-range finish 15 minutes from time gave Fulham a 1-0 away win.

On Friday night Erling Haaland scored the first two goals of the season as title holders Manchester City kicked off their defense with a 3-0 win away to newly-promoted Burnley.

Rodri scored the third goal in the 74th minute, although Burnley played well enough to show they can compete at the top level and City will not have been happy to see Kevin de Bruyne leave the field with a first-half injury.

Agency News Desk
