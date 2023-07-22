scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 22 (IANS) The start of play on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium was delayed due to rain, here on Saturday.

“The update nobody wanted… We’re going to be heavily delayed at Old Trafford as the rain is still falling in Manchester,” England Cricket said in a tweet.

It’s been pelting down all morning in Old Trafford and Britain’s Met Office has predicted high chances of precipitation throughout the day.

England were in a commanding position at the close of play on the third day on Friday. Australia were 113/4 in their second innings, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592.

Notably, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said that he would welcome relentless rain, as it would tilt the odds in their favour, making it easier for them to secure a draw and retain the Ashes.

“I’d be very pleased. It’s obviously forecast, and forecasts can change all the time (but) rain and light plays a big part in cricket and has done forever. So it’d be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a little easier of hanging in there. It’s pretty obvious,” said Hazlewood when he was asked about his thoughts on two days of relentless rain.

“Obviously we’re a long way behind as you can see on the scoreboard, but we’re just slowly spending the next two days trying to grab back a little bit of momentum. That (winning) is still the mindset I think of all the time when playing cricket,” he added.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final Test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Devi Sri Prasad to perform in San Jose for 'Oo Antava Tour' on Saturday
Next article
Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel
This May Also Interest You
News

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

News

Devi Sri Prasad to perform in San Jose for 'Oo Antava Tour' on Saturday

Sports

ISSF shooting: India pick up two more bronze medals in Junior World Championships

News

Mouni Roy back home after 9 days in hospital, industry friends inquire about her health

Technology

Tesla offers one-time free FSD software transfer for your second car

News

Tillotama Shome 'disappeared' when Anil Kapoor asked for her feedback

News

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a boy's movie outing with 'Oppenheimer'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food

Technology

Scientists develop AI-based tracking & early-warning system for viral pandemics

News

Zaara Warsi shares recipe of her special Milkshake Delight on Mango Day

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag march into men's doubles final

News

Jamie Foxx speaks about his health scare: 'I went to hell and back'

News

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig is 'terrified' about directing two 'Narnia' movies

News

‘IBD 3’: Quickstyle hails Shivanshu Soni’s act as perfect introduction to India’s dance legacy

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on two-year deal

News

Anu Malik: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a platform where melodies resonate, dreams take flight

News

SDCC showcases intense footage from 'John Wick' prequel spin-off series 'The Continental'

Sports

Monaco Diamond League: India's Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in triple jump

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US