scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'Biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen', McGrath fumes over decision on Starc's attempted catch

By Agency News Desk

London, July 2 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath has expressed his strong disapproval of the decision to rule out Mitchell Starc’s attempted catch of Ben Duckett as not out, labeling it as the “biggest load of rubbish” he has ever witnessed.

England opener Duckett seemed to be dismissed for 50 runs as he mistimed Cameron Green’s delivery to fine leg. Starc, positioned at fine leg, managed to catch the ball just above the ground but unfortunately couldn’t maintain control of it while sliding on the turf.

The replays showed the ball was scraped across the turf by the Australian fielder in the moments afterward. Thus, it was deemed by third umpire Marais Erasmus upon review of the catch that Starc was not in control of his own movement when the ball was brushed against the turf.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, McGrath gave his unfiltered take on the controversy.

“I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen. He has got that ball under control. That ball is under control. I’m sorry, I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should be not out. That is a disgrace,” McGrath said.

“I’ve seen everything now. I cannot believe that. If that ball is not under control, that is ridiculous. He’s got that well under control in two hands. I have seen everything now,” he added.

Law 33.3 of the MCC’s Laws of Cricket states that “the act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

Later, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the owners of Lord’s and cricket’s law-makers, re-affirmed this interpretation, “Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has ‘complete control over the ball and his/her movement’.

“The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement,” it added.

After the ruling late on day four at Lord’s, Duckett (50 not out) went on to survive the evening alongside skipper Ben Stokes (29 not out), though England sit precariously on 114/4 and need a further 257 runs to win the Lord’s Test and draw level in the five-match series between the arch-rivals.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes: Lyon criticises suggestions he went out to bat to possibly avail concussion sub
Next article
PCB writes to Pakistan government for travel clearance for ODI WC in India: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Indian boxing squad for 19th Asian Games named; Shiva, Lovlina Nikhat among big names

Sports

Dinesh Karthik backs Ashwin to lead India in Asian Games 2023

Sports

China beat Japan to win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

Sports

'Dramatic fall from grace': Ian Bishop, Brathwaite dissect West Indies' failure at ODI WC Qualifier

Sports

PCB writes to Pakistan government for travel clearance for ODI WC in India: Report

Sports

Ashes: Lyon criticises suggestions he went out to bat to possibly avail concussion sub

Sports

Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Mallorca

Sports

Ashes 2023: MCC clarifies why Starc's attempted catch of Duckett was given not out

Sports

De Arrascaeta guides Flamengo to win over Fortaleza

Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek shakes off health concerns ahead of Wimbledon

Sports

Botafogo name Claudio Cacapa as interim manager

Technology

UK suffers ‘biggest ever’ ransomware attack on NHS: Report

News

‘Adhura’ director praises young Shrenik Arora’s maturity in acting, calls him ‘phenomenal’

Technology

Samsung techie in B'luru agrees to pay extra Rs 15K after landlord hikes rent

News

Vijay Varma expresses gratitude for 'unprecedented appreciation' for 'Dahaad'

Technology

No plan to steal jobs or rebel against humans, says robots

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US