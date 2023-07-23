scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 23 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Atherton believes it will be cruel if Ben Stokes & Co are unable to have a crack at winning the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford if rain doesn’t stop on the fifth and final day of the match.

England’s chance for clinching a series-levelling victory has been disrupted by heavy rain at Manchester on Sunday, resulting in the first session of day five’s play being washed out. Rain also caused disruption on day four, with only 30 overs being bowled as Australia reached 214 for five.

“I think it would be cruel (if England don’t get to play). You can look back at times within this series they have missed opportunities. All the missed chances that have been talked about in that opening Test match which England could easily have won at Edgbaston.”

“But looking at this game, England have absolutely hammered Australia up until now and it would be very cruel if two days of rain in the middle of July doesn’t allow them the opportunity to win this game,” said Atherton to broadcasters Sky Sports.

If rain persists, then Australia will retain the Ashes, thus denying England the chance to win the series. Atherton feels the cricketing world shouldn’t forget the transformation Stokes & Co have done to their playing style since June 2022.

“England have taken the game to Australia in a way an England team haven’t done for a very, very long time. They have dominated this game. When was the last time you saw an England side dominating Australia as they have done here?”

“Yes they have made some errors, yes they are 2-1 behind, and if the rain doesn’t play ball they may not win the Ashes. But don’t lose sight of the incredible transformation of this side over 12 months.”

Talismanic batter Joe Root said he is hopeful of rain clearing up, giving England a chance to take out five Australian wickets quickly for winning the match.

“Hopefully we can get lucky and get some cricket. We knew rain was a possibility later on in the game, it sort of mapped itself out for us what we needed to do.”

“I think we executed that pretty well and go ourselves into a strong position. If we get out there, we will throw everything at it. It would feel a little bit of a shame to not at least get the opportunity to get out there today for a good chance to take those wickets.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

