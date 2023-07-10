scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'If that was a legal way of catching, we'd all be doing it', says Broad on Starc's contentious catch

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Expressing his thoughts on Mitchell Starc’s contentious catch during the Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, senior England seamer Stuart Broad said if that method of catching were deemed legal, it would become a widely adopted technique among all players.

On Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s, England opener Ben Duckett had a fortunate escape when he struck a short-pitched delivery towards fine leg. Mitchell Starc, who was fielding at the fine leg, managed to reach to the ball and seemingly caught it but he pressed the ball into the turf while sliding.

Consequently, the third umpire, Marais Erasmus, made the decision to declare it not out.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad gave his take on the incident that caused significant debate and stated that it was correct to rule it as not out as the ball should not make contact with the ground as per the rules.

“Ultimately, from my understanding of the rule, the ball isn’t allowed to hit the ground. We’ve all played cricket where a catch is attempted with your hands facing upwards and your elbow hits the ground and the ball pops out.

But you catch the ball and turn your hands and grind the ball on the ground, the ball can’t pop out of your hand. If that was a legal way of catching, we’d all be doing it,” Broad wrote.

The 37-year-old also reflected on the blow he received to his neck while batting on the second day from Green’s bowling and revealed his disappointment at having to spend two hours in the hospital.

“I was a bit frustrated that I spent Friday evening on a two-hour hospital visit after being struck by a Cameron Green delivery. Unfortunately, it caught me under the grill and struck me in the neck, going up into my jaw. It was sore,” Broad wrote.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Puja Tomar stuns Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 main event to retain strawweight title
Next article
Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 leads Australia to four-wicket win over England
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mohammad Shahzad returns to Afghanistan’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh

Technology

Climate change to spur spread of tick-borne ‘deadly virus’ in UK: Report

Sports

Indian shuttlers all set for Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 leads Australia to four-wicket win over England

Sports

Puja Tomar stuns Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 main event to retain strawweight title

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Indian boxing squad for 19th Asian Games named; Shiva, Lovlina Nikhat among big names

Sports

Dinesh Karthik backs Ashwin to lead India in Asian Games 2023

Sports

China beat Japan to win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

Sports

'Dramatic fall from grace': Ian Bishop, Brathwaite dissect West Indies' failure at ODI WC Qualifier

Sports

PCB writes to Pakistan government for travel clearance for ODI WC in India: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen', McGrath fumes over decision on Starc's attempted catch

Sports

Ashes: Lyon criticises suggestions he went out to bat to possibly avail concussion sub

Sports

Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Mallorca

Sports

Ashes 2023: MCC clarifies why Starc's attempted catch of Duckett was given not out

Sports

De Arrascaeta guides Flamengo to win over Fortaleza

Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek shakes off health concerns ahead of Wimbledon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US