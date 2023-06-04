scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture

By Agency News Desk

London, June 4 (IANS) England suffered a huge setback ahead of the upcoming five-Test Ashes series as spinner Jack Leach was ruled out pf the series on Sunday with a low back (lumbar) stress fracture.

The 31-year-old Somerset slow-left-armer developed low back symptoms during Engla’d’s Test victory over Ireland on Saturday.

A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series, which gets underway at Edgbaston on Friday (June 16).

England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course.

England had announced their squad on Saturday with Fast bowler Josh Tongue retaining his place in an unchanged 16-member squad, which is playing the ongoing match against Ireland, for the first two Ashes Tests against Australia.

Tongue was a late addition to England’s squad to face Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord’s after fellow pacers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson picked up ankle and groin niggles respectively in the County Championship, and has been among the wickets in the ongoing match. The performance at Lord’s has led to him now being named in England’s squad for the first two Ashes matches.

Though Robinson and Anderson missed out on featuring in the Ireland Test due to the niggles, they are expected to be fit in time for the opening Ashes Test. It also means that wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes will not feature in the opening two matches of the highly-anticipated series.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series
Next article
Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead

Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series

Sports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

News

Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US