Asia Cup 2023: You sometimes feel like ‘I wish this player was there’, says Shami

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Team India is well back with its best bowling squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Men-In-Blue will play its first match against Pakistan on Saturday.

Indian seamer Mohammad Shami on Thursday expressed the stakes that big tournaments hold.

“For big games, there is always preparation as we have practiced in the training camp. I don’t think we have to analyse too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling lineup, so we don’t have to think too much.

“But I have to say one thing, whenever one-day matches come, there has to be focus. So to be focused and to have proper planning,” he told Star Sports.

Shami emphasised the significance of retaining focus and adhering to well-structured planning throughout one-day matches with a constant belief in the team’s ability and bowling selection. Shami also considers how important individuals like Jasprit Bumrah affect the team’s effectiveness, especially in the white-ball style.

Shami stated, “Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I’m always on. I don’t have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play.”

He further added, “There is only one goal, to go and give our 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100%. So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan. There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don’t think that there is any difficulty in any ball.”

Bumrah coming back to the squad the Indian bowling lineup with Mohammad Siraj and Shami will be interesting to watch after a long time. Shami felt energetic and joyful with Bumrah joining the team.

Previously, former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif also talked to Star Sports and spoke about Shami’s potential. Kaif said, “Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler, his form is also very good. And even in Bumrah’s absence, he managed the bowling very well.

Even his form in the IPL was great. So he has a lot of talent. In my opinion, Babar Azam is going to have a lot of difficulty facing Mohammed Shami,” he added.

–IANS

hs/cs