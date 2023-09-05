scorecardresearch
Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out with hamstring injury

Lahore, Sep 5 (IANS) Bangladesh’s top run-getter from Asia Cup 2023 Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

Shanto tore his left hamstring during his knock of 104 runs in the match played against Afghanistan on Sunday.

The following day, an MRI report confirmed a muscle tear and Shanto was advised to rest by the medical team to preserve him for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is just a month away.

The national team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: “The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear.”

“As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup.”

Shanto has been Bangladesh’s most prolific run-getter in the tournament. He was the top-scorer in the first match, a patient 89 against Sri Lanka giving his team something to bowl at. He followed that up with a brilliant century against Afghanistan, helping Bangladesh to their third-highest total in Men’s ODIs.

Litton Das, who was initially excluded from the original squad due to a period of illness, has arrived in Lahore on Tuesday morning to join the team, replacing Shanto.

The return of Litton Das after recovering from a fever will be a huge boost to the team.

