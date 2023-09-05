Asia Cup: Gulbadin Naib takes 4-fer, but Kusal Mendis’s 92, late fightback guide Sri Lanka to 291/8

Lahore, Sep 5 (IANS) A late fightback by the tailenders following a solid 92 by Kusal Mendis guided Sri Lanka to a formidable 291/8 runs in a must-win match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a solid start scoring 62 runs in the first Power-play without losing a wicket. However, they slipped from 63 for no loss to 86 for 3 in no time before Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis added 102 runs with a rescue partnership.

Gulbadin Naib provided the early breakthrough for Afghanistan and dismissed both the openers. While Karunaratne was deceived by a slower ball, Nissanka cut a hit-me ball straight to the backward point. Rashid Khan, who entered the game only in the 21st over, gave away 31 runs in his first spell of four overs. But he returned to end the century stand.

However, Mendis didn’t get his century courtesy of brilliance in the field by Rashid Khan, but fighting knocks by tailenders Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana provided the perfect finish to the Sri Lankans. Both the spinners added 64 runs to the total.

That set Afghanistan the difficult task of chasing 292 down in a maximum of 37.1 overs to make the Super Fours.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 291/8 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 92, Pathum Nissanka 41; Gulbadin Naib 4-60, Rashid Khan 2-63) against Afghanistan.

–IANS

hs/bsk