Asian Game: India beat Bangladesh 55-18 in Kabaddi opener

By Agency News Desk
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.(photo:Twitter)

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian men’s Kabaddi team off to a solid start at the 19th Asian Games with a comfortable 55-18 win over Bangladesh in Pool A match, on Tuesday. India they kept things quiet against the neighbours in the initial stages of the game. The latter managed to get their first points on the board in the fifth minute of the match. Seasoned raider Naveen Kumar completed a Super Raid, which was followed by an All-Out to take India’s score to 11- 2.

Bangladesh managed to pull off a Super Tackle against Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat and built their game defensively closer to the end of the first half. The score read 24 – 9 in India’s favour.

In the second half, India maintained their lead, allowing them to rotate their raiders on the mat. Sachin and Akash joined forces to extend the lead for their side.

Then, the 2018 bronze medalists inflicted another All-Out to take the score to 37 – 10 and carried the momentum until the end of the game to secure a comfortable 55 -18 win.

India will play Thailand in their second match on Wednesday and take on Chinese Taipei in their final group match on Thursday. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled on Friday.

