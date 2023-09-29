scorecardresearch
Asian Games: India win gold medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday.

Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday. The Indian team also shattered the world record, previously held by the United States, with 1769 points. China took silver and the Republic of Korea won bronze.

Aishwary and Swapnil also made the 50m rifle three positions individual final with a joint-qualification Asian record score. However, Akhil despite finishing fifth with 587-30x score, missed out on the final due to the two players per nation rule.

