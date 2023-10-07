scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Indian Men's cricket team bags gold in rain Abandoned Match

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (IANS) Indian Men’s cricket team bagged a gold medal after rain abandoned the final match against Afghanistan at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

Team India, by virtue of having a higher seeding, won the gold medal.

Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women’s team scripted history by winning the first cricket Gold in the Asian Games, and now Ruturaj Gaikawad’s side brought double glory to home.

In the grand final, Afghanistan batted first after Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to field first.

The start was not convincing for them as they lost three wickets early in the innings.

Zubaid Akbari was the first batter to get dismissed by Shivam Dube on 5. Then Arshdeep Singh dismissed Mohammad Shahzad on 4.

Noor Ali Zadran, the number three batter got run out on 1.

Afghanistan got to a better position when Shahidullah Kamal and Afsar Zazai took charge. Zazai was a bit slow but they made a partnership together. Ravi Bishnoi got the better of him at 15. Karim Janat, the next man in was also dismissed cheaply by Shahbaz Ahmed for 1.

When Afghans were 52 for 5, Shahidullah Kamal was joined by the experienced Gulabdin Naib. The duo started taking the spinners on and Shahidullah reached 49 hitting 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. Naib also batted well for his 27 off 24 balls hitting a couple of sixes and a solitary boundary.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi was the star bowler bowling at an economy of 3 per over and taking a wicket. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, and Shahbaz Ahmed shared three wickets between them.

Afghanistan was on 112 for 5 after the 18.2 overs when the rain interruption happened. The drizzle got heavier and it was impossible for the groundsmen to make the ground prepared for the match to resume.

The decision in the end went in India’s favour as they are a highly ranked team in the ICC Rankings as compared to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, has to settle for silver.

–IANS

hs

1
