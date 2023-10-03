Asian Games: Indian women’s hockey team blank Hong Kong 13-0 to top Pool A, seal semifinal berth

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Tuesday sailed into the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games, with a resounding 13-0 win over Hong Kong China in their last Pool A match, here on Tuesday.

Vandana Katariya (2’, 16’, 48’), Deepika (4’, 54’, 58’) Monika (7’), Deep Grace Ekka (11’, 42), Sangita Kumari (27’, 55’), Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke (34’), and Navneet Kaur (58’) were the goal scorers for India.

The game kicked off with India launching a relentless offensive against Hong Kong China, leading to a commanding 4-0 advantage in the first quarter. Vandana Katariya (2’) found the back of the net with a superb field goal following which Deepika (4’) and Monika (7’) also contributed with a field goal each.

Additionally, vice captain Deep Grace Ekka (11’) successfully converted a penalty corner, securing a comfortable lead for her team.

The second quarter mirrored the first, with India maintaining their firm control over the game. They held onto possession, mounted relentless attacks, and managed to further increase their lead.

Vandana (16’) showcased her prowess yet again with an impressive field goal. In addition, Sangita (27’) added to India’s advantage by finding the back of the net, ensuring that India headed into halftime with a commanding 6-0 lead.

Even with a comfortable lead, the India displayed unwavering determination in the third quarter, maintaining their dominance on the field. Vaishnavi (34’) and Deep Grace (42′) netted a goal each from penalty corners, further solidifying their team’s position as the Indian team had an 8-0 lead at the end of the penultimate quarter.

India maintained their hunger for goals, and they executed their intent by scoring five times in the fourth quarter. Vandana (48’), Deepika (54’, 58′), Sangita (55’), and Navneet (58′) netted the goals in the last quarter to seal a thumping 13-0 victory.

With this win, India remained unbeaten in the Pool stage and will now compete in the semifinal on October 5.

