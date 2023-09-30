scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Japan's Takahashi makes history, defends women's triathlon crown

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (IANS) Yuko Takahashi of Japan made history on Saturday by becoming the first athlete to win consecutive Asian Games gold medals in the women’s triathlon.

The 32-year-old broke away in the first of two 750m swimming laps and retained her position comfortably to win in 2:01:04.

“Throughout the race, I knew I was being chased by my competitors, but I stuck to the end,” Takahashi told the media at the end of the event.

“The first part was tough, but in the second I felt a positive trend in the running. I put everything into it.”

Takahashi is coached in San Diego by Paulo Sousa of Portugal, as part of his renowned ‘Triathlon Squad’, and revealed their tactics heading into the race.

“There was a whole training process for the competition,” she said. “My strategy was to break away from the pack, especially in the running.

“I was reminded by my coach to keep up the advantage in the running and I did it.”

China took the other two spots on the podium.

Xinyu Lin claimed the silver medal while Yifan Yang took the bronze in front of a joyous home crowd.

–IANS

bsk

2
