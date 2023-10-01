scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Lone ranger Avinash Sable wins historic gold in 3000m steeplechase

By Agency News Desk
Asian Games: Avinash Sable wins historic gold in 3000m steeplechase
Asian Games: Avinash Sable wins historic gold in 3000m steeplechase

Hangzhou, Oct 1 (IANS) Avinash Sable made history at the Asian Games on Sunday by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, leading from start to finish to clock a Games Record time of 8 minutes 19.50 seconds at Hangzhou.

This was India’s gold medal in Athletics in Hangzhou and also the fourth medal, coming on the third day of competitions in Athletics.

The Armyman from Maharashtra surged ahead from the start itself and took over the lead from the pack going into the second lap and after a couple of laps, the Sable opened up a decent gap that he continued to extend.

Though Sable cut down his pace and did not go all out in an attempt to go for gold as he did not want to take any risk as this is his last race of the season and Sable wanted to win his first gold in a major event.

–IANS

bsk

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hangzhou Asiad showcases fierce, competitive atmosphere: Spokesperson
Next article
Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee, Rakul Preet spotted at Tennis Premier League auction
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US