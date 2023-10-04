scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Neeraj bags Gold, Kishore silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games Gold while Kishore Jena ended with silver, at the Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

It was Neeraj’s fourth throw of 88.88m, a season’s best, that was good enough to hold him seal gold. His compatriot Kishore claimed a silver medal with a personal best attempt of 87.54m.

However, a huge controversy erupted after Neeraj’s first throw which looked above the 85m mark and, was not counted, but after a long discussion between the officials and Neeraj, they decided that the Indian should re-throw his first attempt due to the technical glitch on their part.

The glitch happened yet again, and this time it was Kishore Jena who was shown a red flag in his second throw for crossing the throwing line, although he didn’t cross the line.

After a discussion with the officials, he was shown the white flag.

It is believed that there were such incidents in other disciplines too, and India may lodge a protest against the referees.

–IANS

hs/cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sachin-Jigar: ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is a celebration of tradition, modernity
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US