Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary wins historic Gold in 5000m race

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (IANS) Parul Chaudhary scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to bag the gold medal in the 5,000m race at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

It was Parul’s second medal at the ongoing Asian Games, earlier, she had won a silver medal in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase event on Monday.

Parul Chaudhary produced an excellent finish in the women’s 5000m as she overtook Japan’s Ririka Hironaka a few meters from the closing mark.

Parul clocks 15:14.75. Japan’s Ririka takes silver.

–IANS

hs/cs