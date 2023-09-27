scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra bags gold for India in 50m rifle 3-position; Ashi claims bronze

India's Sift Kaur Samra came up with a record-breaking performance to claim the gold medal

By Agency News Desk
Asian Games Sift Kaur Samra bags gold for India in 50m rifle 3-position; Ashi claims bronze
Asian Games Sift Kaur Samra bags gold for India in 50m rifle 3-position; Ashi claims bronze _ pic courtesy news agency

India’s Sift Kaur Samra came up with a record-breaking performance to claim the gold medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3-positions Individual competition at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

With a score of 469.6, Sift set a new World Record, a new Asian Games record and also the Asian Record to finish on the top in one of the most difficult of the shooting competitions as it tests the shooter’s abilities in kneeling, prone and standing positions.

Sift broke the previous world record of 467.0 held by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, who set the mark at the ISSF World Cup in Baku in May this year.

India’s Ashi Chouksey (451.9) claimed the bronze medal in this category finishing behind China’s Qiongyue Zhang (462.3).

Earlier, Sift and Ashi along with teammate Mannini Koushik had won silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3-positions Team event.

32
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fintech firm Bright Money raises $62 mn in equity, debt round
Next article
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US