Athletics: Kenya pushes for upgrade of Kip Keino Classic to Diamond League

By Agency News Desk

Nairobi, May 6 (IANS) Kenya is negotiating with the sport’s governing body, World Athletics to have its annual Kip Keino Classic One-day International Athletics Meet upgraded to a Diamond League event.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei said on Friday that the world governing body was considering their request.

“There is only one Diamond League in Africa and hopefully the next time we are gathered here, we will be talking about a Diamond League event,” Tuwei said at the launch of the 2023 Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Morocco is the only African event in the annual Diamond League circuit — the elite track and field one-day competition that has 14 one-day meets.

This year’s Kip Keino Classic which will be held on May 13 in Nairobi is classified as a World Athletics Tour Gold event — the second most lucrative one-day meeting, and will run with the billing for a third year.

So far, the organisers have announced a stellar line-up that includes Jamaican female sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is billed to take the United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson, as well as local favourite and African 100m record holder, Ferdinand Omanyala.

Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine will feature in the women’s high jump, with two-time African 400m champion Isaac Makwala also added to the line-up.

On Friday, the organisers announced that 204 international athletes will join 68 athletes from Kenya at the Challenge Tour event to give them a chance to qualify for the forthcoming World Championships in Budapest this summer.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
