Atletico Madrid signs Belgian youngster Vermeeren

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Belgian international Arthur Vermeeren on a six-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2030.

Madrid, Jan 27 (IANS) Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Belgian international Arthur Vermeeren on a six-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2030.

18-year-old Vermeeren has cost around 22 million euros (around 24 million U.S. dollars) from Royal Antwerp, where he made 65 first-team appearances and scored two goals. He has also played twice for the Belgian national team, reports XInhua.

The Atletico website highlights Vermeeren’s “spectacular growth as a player” and explains they “incorporate one of the most talented European midfielders with a big room for growth, who knows what it is like to play top level matches.”

Vermeeren will officially be presented on Saturday and could form part of Atletico’s squad for Sunday’s La Liga match against Valencia.

He is Atletico’s second arrival of the winter transfer window, following the signing of Romanian international goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest.

