Australia leapfrogs India to regain No.1 Test Ranking

Dubai, Jan 5 (IANS) Australia has reclaimed its Test throne at the summit of the Men’s Test Team Rankings as India’s command at the top of the Men’s Test Rankings comes to an end.

The ICC World Test Championship 2023 winners secured the No.1 spot after India’s hard-fought 1-1 series draw against South Africa.

Australia’s stellar performance on home soil against Pakistan proved pivotal in their ascent to the top, a position they briefly held following their WTC Final victory. The closely contested battle for supremacy saw India and Australia tied with 118 rating points each before this update.

Australia are 2-0 up in a three-match Test series against Pakistan with the third ongoing Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia’s cricketing accolades in the past year have been nothing short of spectacular. Alongside their ICC World Test Championship Final triumph, they also clinched the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing their prowess across formats.

The ongoing third Test between Australia and Pakistan, coupled with the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, scheduled to start from January 25 in Hyderabad, promises further excitement and potential shifts in the Test Team Rankings.

The battle for the top spot intensifies, with crucial ICC World Test Championship points up for grabs, adding another layer of significance to these upcoming clashes. As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the outcomes, the narrative of supremacy in the Test arena unfolds with each gripping match.

–IANS

hs/bc