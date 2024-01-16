HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek secures opening round victory over Sofia Kenin

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) World No. 1 Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience and skill, securing a hard-fought victory against former champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(2) 6-2 in the opening round of Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena, here on Tuesday.

The encounter proved to be a stern test of Swiatek’s credentials, with Kenin seeking redemption for her loss to the Polish sensation in the 2020 French Open final.

Despite a strong start from Kenin, who broke Swiatek’s serve twice in the first set, the determined world No. 1 rallied back, forcing a tie-break and ultimately claiming the set. Swiatek’s dominance in the second set paved the way for a convincing 6-2 finish, setting up a second-round clash with Danielle Collins.

Reflecting on her performance, Swiatek acknowledged the initial challenge of finding her rhythm against Kenin’s strategic play. She commended Kenin for her efforts in disrupting her flow but expressed satisfaction in elevating her own level as the match progressed.

“It wasn’t easy at the beginning to find my rhythm,” said Swiatek. “I felt a little bit off and I felt like Sofia really did everything to keep it that way, so huge respect to her.”

“She knows what to do. I am happy I managed to get my level up.”

Kenin, ranked 41 in the world, showcased moments of brilliance but was unable to sustain her momentum, eventually succumbing to Swiatek’s relentless game. The Polish superstar closed the match with an impressive stat line of 30 winners and 21 unforced errors, contrasting with Kenin’s 18 winners and 34 unforced errors.

Swiatek’s victory extends her remarkable winning streak to 17 matches, emphasizing her current form and determination on the grand stage. Looking ahead, she prepares for a challenging encounter with Danielle Collins, who advanced by defeating 2016 winner Angelique Kerber.

–IANS

hs/

