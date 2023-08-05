scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: Prannoy stuns Priyanshu, to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, Aug 5 (IANS) World No. 9 Prannoy HS reached his second final in a BWF World Tour Super 500 event this year after he got past compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 in men’s singles semifinal at the ongoing Australia Open 2023, here on Saturday.

Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters — his maiden World Tour title in May, will be up against world no. 24, China’s Weng Hong Yang for the Australia Open title on Sunday.

In the all-Indian semi-final clash, Prannoy and Priyanshu went toe-to-toe in the early exchanges. As the match progressed, both the Indian badminton players battled to gain the upper hand.

With the scores tied at 18-all, Prannoy, seeded sixth won three consecutive points to take the lead in the match.

The 31-year-old Prannoy carried the momentum in the second game and raced to a 7-3 lead. However, the 21-year old won four consecutive points to level the scores at 7-all.

Prannoy, though, upped his game to go into the mid-game break with a 11-7 lead. On return, Prannoy dominated Priyanshu and won the match in 43 minutes to seal a berth in the final.

With this win now, Prannoy now leads Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat 2-0 in the head-to-head record.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Edelweiss ‘saddened’ at Nitin Desai’s death, denies any wrongdoings
Next article
2 top-level executives exit IPO-bound Ola Electric
This May Also Interest You
Technology

2 top-level executives exit IPO-bound Ola Electric

News

Edelweiss ‘saddened’ at Nitin Desai’s death, denies any wrongdoings

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2 (Ld)

News

Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap mark their debut with ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’

Sports

Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses at Women’s Scottish Open

Sports

Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on five-year deal

Sports

Series against Australia, England among top draws in India bilateral media rights bid: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain reach quarterfinals with 5-1 win over Switzerland

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx calls out 'fake friends’ in cryptic message on social media

News

Tanvi Dogra, Anchal Sahu and Ankur Verma share ‘unbreakable’ bond

News

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar’s aura lights up the screen; a must-watch!

News

Saira Banu on 63 yrs of 'Mughal-e-Azam': 'Dilip Sahib's portrayal of Salim was a sight to behold'

News

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan outshines in this inspiring sports drama

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2

Feature

Here are some B-Town besties who have redefined friendship in Hindi film industries

Sports

Argentine midfielder Solari joins Atlas

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Khairiyat Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Sports

Inspired by Sylvester Stallone to take arm-wrestling, Sergey Sokolov is now Master Referee at Pro Panja League

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US