scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ayushmann Khurrana shares special message for Special Olympics Bharat Athletes ahead of Berlin Games 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Special Olympics Bharat have scaled up the preparation of the athletes ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games which are set to take place in Berlin, Germany between June 17– 25.

India will be sending a 280 – strong contingent comprising of 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches who will be competing across 16 sports disciplines at the prestigious event.

With just over a month left for the Berlin Games, the nation is gearing up to wish the athletes and show their support to them.

Indian film industry actor and producer Ayushmann Khurrana, too, shared a special message on his official social media platforms for the Indian contingent.

Khurrana said that the Special Olympics Bharat athletes are an inspiration to everyone and also gave his best wishes to them for the upcoming competition.

“Because of my profession, I have been able to receive the opportunity to meet some amazing personalities who have shown impeccable determination and tremendous will power in their lives and have proven that human beings have unlimited capabilities to achieve greatness. These magical personalities have been inspiration to everyone,” Ayushmann said.

“Special Olympics Bharat team is a prime example of the same. I give my best wishes to all the participants of the Special Olympics Bharat team for the upcoming World Summer Games set to take place in Berlin, Germany. I am confident that all our athletes will make the nation proud. I am supporting them with utmost vigour and will be continuously cheering for them,” he added.

“I urge you all to join me to show support to our athletes. Come on India, Jai Hind,” Ayushmann signed off.

In response, Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat, wrote: “Thank you for your encouraging words for our Special Olympics Bharat special athletes.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'
Next article
IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag

Sports

BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'

News

Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

News

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older

Technology

YouTuber who crashed his plane to gain online views faces 20 yrs in prison

Sports

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan

News

Bump alert: Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Technology

Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US