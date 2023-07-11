scorecardresearch
Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India blank Hong Kong 5-0 reach quarters; go down to Malaysia

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Team India recorded a commanding 5-0 victory against Hong Kong China and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 before going down fighting against Malaysia on the second day of the tournament in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

The Indian shuttlers got off to a perfect start against Hong Kong China. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika showcased their class as they got the better of Deng and Liu with a 21-10, 21-14 victory.

Continuing the momentum in the singles category, Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah reigned supreme against their respective opponents with contrasting victories. While Ayush comfortably defeated Lam Ka To 21-14, 21-9, Tara secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23, 21-16, 21-13 scoreline.

The boys’ doubles team of Nicholas and Tushar showcased their skills by outshining their opponents Chung and Yung by 21-16, 21-17 followed by Srinidhi and Radhika who capped off the series of consecutive wins by defeating Liang and Liu with a score of 21-12, 21-19.

Later in the day, the team endured a hard-fought 0-5 defeat against Malaysia. In the singles matchups, Lakshay Sharma fell short against Eogene Ewe 14-21, 15-21 while Rakshitha suffered a 13-21, 21-5, 15-21 loss to Ong Xin Yee in a thrilling encounter.

Nicholas and Tushar were beaten 12-21, 19-21 against Goonting and Tai in the boys’ doubles whereas Rakshitha and Shriyanshi lost by 21-14, 14-21, 12-21 against Ong and Ting. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika were outmatched by 21-18, 15-21, 10-21 against Low and Chong.

