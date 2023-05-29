scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Badminton World Federation extends ban on 'Spin Serve' until after Paris 2024

By Agency News Desk

Kuala Lumpur, May 29 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday announced the extension of the ban on the new unplayable ‘spin serve’ until after the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in September next year.

Earlier this month, BWF issued a temporary ban on a new ‘spin-serve’ that has had the attention of the world’s top badminton players.

“After consultation with the badminton community, BWF Council believed it best to forbid the ‘spin serve’ for another 15 months so as to not impact the Olympic and Paralympic qualifying periods and the Games themselves,” the badminton world governing body said in a statement.

“The BWF Laws of Badminton under 9.1.5 of Section 4.1 now reads that the server shall release the shuttle without adding spin, and the server’s racket shall initially hit the base of the shuttle,” it added.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund reiterated that “BWF welcomed innovation in badminton” but added that “more evidence was needed on the potential effects” of the serve before introducing it full scale.

The new spin serve was first implemented in tournaments at the Polish Open 2023 in March by Danish doubles player Marcus Rindshoj in the second round of the tournament. Since then, the innovative trick created a rage in international badminton with players across the globe trying their hand to learn this new technique.

In the spin serve technique, the server traps the cork between the middle finger and the thumb and tries to put a spin to it with a carrom strike motion before sending it across the net with the racquet. Spinning the cork before hitting, it produces an unthinkable spin which makes it difficult for the player on the receiving end to pick up.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amazon UK trains Alexa to offer advice on periods
Next article
UAE space agency plans to explore asteroid belt between Mars & Jupiter
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

Sports

Jadeja's last ball heroics help CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title (ld)

Sports

Jadeja's last ball four helps CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Sports

Indian athletes excel in Europe as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold at T-Meeting 2023

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start; Shapovalov, Norrie advance with five-set wins (Ld)

Sports

French Open: Top seed Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Cobolli in the opener

Sports

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

Sports

French Open: Former finalists Stephens, Pavlyuchenkova advance; Svitolina makes winning return

Health & Lifestyle

Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar excels with 7 gold as Jain University tops medals tally (round-up)

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sports

Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations

Sports

Institutional league will encourage departments to invest in football, says IM Vijayan

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha Dagar finishes sixth in the Belgian Ladies Open

News

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kerala floods drama '2018' sets Mollywood record

News

Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Technology

Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US