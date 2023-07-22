scorecardresearch
BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1

Dhaka, July 22 (IANS) India and Bangladesh will be sharing the women’s ODI series trophy after the decider match ended in a thrilling and dramatic tie at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the series scoreline ending at 1-1.

Opener Fargana Hoque scored 107, her first ODI hundred, and also became the first centurion from Bangladesh in women’s 50-over International cricket. Her efforts, along with Shamima Sultana’s 52 helped Bangladesh post a respectable 225 for 4 on a spin-friendly pitch.

In reply, knocks of 77 and 59 from Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana respectively kept India in the hunt for winning the match and series.

But from 191 for four, India lost their next five wickets dramatically for just 34 runs, including two in the 48th over, to be all out for 225 in 49.3 overs. With no super held due to the scheduled time being over, India and Bangladesh will be sharing the ODI series trophy.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 225/4 in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 107, Shamima Sultana 52, Sneh Rana 2-45) tied with India 225 all out in 49.3 overs (Harleen Deol 77, Smriti Mandhana 59; Nahida Akter 3-37, Marufa Akter 2-55)

