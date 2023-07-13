scorecardresearch
BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: Was possible to reach 120-125 if batters had batted sensibly, says coach Apurva Desaii

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 13 (IANS) During their four-wicket loss in third T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday, India endured a horror batting collapse when they lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs, as they slumped from 91/3 to a modest 102/9.

Though India clinched the series 2-1, the middle-order meltdown on a slow Mirpur pitch will be something which will be talked about as they build up for the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Bangladesh.

In the second T20I, which India won narrowly by eight runs, they were at 33/0 in 4.1 overs, before enduring a collapse to end up at just 95/8 in 20 overs.

Interim assistant coach Apurva Desaii believes a total of 120-125 could have been reached in the match if the batters had batted sensibly in last three-four overs and added that winning upcoming ODI series 3-0, starting from July 16 at the same venue, is the target for Harmanpreet & Co.

“I think we are also trying a lot of players. Almost four people have debuted. We’re also doing some changes. We would have loved to win today. We were 20 runs short on that wicket. Last three-four overs, if we would have batted sensibly, it was (possible to get to) 120-125, (which) was (a) par score. So, we’ll come hard in the one dayers. Take the learnings there and, push for a 3-0 series (win),” said Desaii in the post-match press conference.

On the other hand, skipper Harmanpreet had rued about the batting collapse eventually costing India the game and Desaii agreed with her views, saying the need of the hour was to depend on rotating the strike and taking the innings deep.

“As Harman (Harmanpreet) spoke outside, it was a wicket where one had to play very conventional and traditional cricket. One had to play with spin and the ball slightly slower and turns a bit. So, you had to rely on strike rotation, hanging in there, build partnerships and hopefully take the game deep,” he said.

“It’s not that kind of wicket where you go for strokes straight away. Some of the batters like Harman and Jemimah showed today, and also how Bangladeshi batters played today, especially Shamima,” he added.

At the same time, Desaii admitted that playing on slow pitches hasn’t been conducive for slam-bang style of playing T20I cricket.

“I won’t say I was disappointed, but it was the third match on the same wicket in five days. With the weather around, it’s slowed down quite a bit. Today was a bit better than last game. But the wicket has been slow and a bit difficult for strokeplay. So, T20 cricket is back to the old grind on these kinds of wickets,” the coach said.

Desaii was also in praise of Bangladesh’s bowling line-up with a mix of youngsters and experienced folks having a lot of variety.

“It’s quite balanced. They have two left-armers (spinners) and two right-arm leg spinners, and a very senior off-spinner also. Good thing is that they have stuck to them and tried to get their 20 overs through it,” he said.

“That means bowlers have to bowl under pressure and I have seen most of their bowlers in Hong Kong also (during Women’s Emerging Asia Cup). They are pretty consistent and know how to use their conditions, so it’s a really good attack for these conditions,” he added.

–IANS

nr/ak

