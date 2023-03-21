scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Barca's injury-hit Araujo will miss Uruguay friendlies

By News Bureau

Madrid, March 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay’s forthcoming international matches after the club confirmed that he suffered a groin injury in their 2-1 win at home to Real Madrid on Sunday night, which took them 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The defender, who produced another impressive display despite conceding an unlucky own goal, was shown holding an ice pack to his upper left leg as he celebrated with his teammates after the final whistle, reports Xinhua.

He underwent tests on Monday, which confirmed an injury to his abductor muscle.

“Ronald Araujo has strained an adductor muscle in his left thigh, and he will not be able to play until the injury has healed,” according to the FC Barcelona website.

That means the defender will miss out on Uruguay’s matches in Asia against Japan and South Korea.

Although the club have not said when Araujo will return, they hope he will be fit for Barca’s La Liga visit to play Elche on April 1st and their Copa del Rey semifinal return leg at home to Real Madrid on April 5.

The cup game will be the fifth meeting between Barca and Real Madrid this season, with Barca winning the last three clashes between the two eternal rivals.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Hughton appointed Ghana football head coach
Next article
India begin SAFF U-17 Women's Championship with emphatic victory over Nepal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA appeal CAS decision on Yves Jean-Bart's ban

Sports

Asia Lions openers Tharanga, Dilshan's breezy fifties blow away World Giants to emerge as LLC Masters champs

Sports

Veteran Wu Peng returns to pool after 10-year retirement

Sports

India begin SAFF U-17 Women's Championship with emphatic victory over Nepal

Sports

Hughton appointed Ghana football head coach

Sports

Chennai Turbos beat Jaipur Giants to win finals at Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League

Health & Lifestyle

78 mn kids at risk in Nigeria from water-related threats: Unicef

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases cross 100 in UP

Health & Lifestyle

10 Covid, 2 H3N2 cases active in Jharkhand

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for over 90% new Covid cases in US

Sports

Rahim slams fastest century by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs as match is washed out

Sports

La Liga: Bottom of the table Elche sack coach Machin

Sports

WPL 2023: Whole bowling group deserves player of the match award, says Marizanne Kapp

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned from Spain's Matchday 26 this weekend (analysis)

Sports

Nepal's wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh named 2022 CMJ Spirit of Cricket award winner

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protesting against Right to Health Bill lathicharged in Jaipur

Sports

WPL 2023: I knew with our batting order; we can chase it down, says UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone

Sports

Indian Grand Prix 1: Krishan Kumar wins 800m, meets Asiad standard; long-jumper Ancy Sojan excels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US