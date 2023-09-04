BCCI Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25 in Goa: Report

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held on September 25 in Goa, ahead of the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup happening on home soil from October 5 to November 19.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, a key decision at the AGM will be to appoint three new members to the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It added that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has provided an 18-point agenda for the AGM in a circular to all 38 members, with the key points listed at the very top – Items B and C.

“B. Election and induction of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body into the Governing Council of the IPL. C. Induction of 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketers’ Association into the Governing Council of the IPL,” it added.

As of now, the General Body of IPL Governing Council has Arun Singh Dhumal (chairman) and Avishek Dalmiya (member) apart from Shah, BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar and CM Sane, CAG Nominee.

It also includes former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who is the sole representative from the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) and came into the Governing Council by winning the ICA election last year.

The report added that discussions regarding changes to the senior men’s selection committee may happen, though it doesn’t find a mention in the agenda.

“Interestingly, there is no mention of a change to the senior men’s selection committee.”

“An adjustment was anticipated since Ajit Agarkar of Mumbai was appointed in July as the chairman of the committee, which also includes another selector from Mumbai, Salil Ankola, with no representation from the North Zone. There has been some speculation that course correction will be made at the AGM,” it added.

The report further said there is a point in the agenda where the reconstitution of the selection committee can be discussed.

“K. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25, respectively.”

“Rule 26 pertains to the formation of selection committees in all formats, including men, women, and junior teams, while Rule 25 deals with the formation of tournament committees,” it added.

The report added that the appointment of the BCCI representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other international bodies like the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will be discussed, where Shah is expected to be nominated for these roles.

“Item J on the agenda relates to the appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer. Important matters are often addressed through a discreet item in the agenda, which states, “Consideration of any business that the President may deem necessary to include in the agenda.” This is listed as item Q, and some crucial decisions may be made under this point,” it concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk



