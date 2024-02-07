Beau Webster joins Gloucestershire for Vitality Blast 2024

Gloucester, Feb 7 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Beau Webster is set to bring his dynamic skills to Gloucestershire for the upcoming Vitality Blast season 2024, as the county team on Wednesday announced his signing for the T20 competition.

Webster, known for his prowess with both bat and ball, expressed his excitement at joining Gloucestershire, highlighting his eagerness to contribute to the team’s success. With his arrival slated for late May, he will be a key asset for Gloucestershire throughout their Blast campaign, as well as for two County Championship fixtures against Yorkshire and Glamorgan in June.

“I am really excited and very grateful for the opportunity to join Gloucestershire for the 2024 Vitality Blast campaign,” said Webster. “I’m looking forward to not only developing my game further in the UK but also to playing a part in helping the team win matches during my time here. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and get started.”

The 30-year-old Tasmanian has been a consistent performer in Australia’s domestic circuit, showcasing his batting prowess and bowling versatility. In the recent Sheffield Shield season, Webster amassed an impressive 554 runs at an average of 61.55, while also chipping in with 13 wickets in seven appearances, demonstrating his all-round capabilities.

Having previously tasted county cricket with Essex in the One Day Cup 2023, Webster brings valuable experience to Gloucestershire. He impressed with 280 runs at an average of 37.14 and 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.47 during his stint with Essex.

Webster’s recent success in the Big Bash League, where he scored 262 runs at an average of 43.66 for the Melbourne Stars, further underscores his ability to perform under pressure in T20 cricket.

Mark Alleyne, Gloucestershire’s incoming head coach, expressed his delight at Webster’s signing, praising his well-rounded skills and experience across all formats. Alleyne highlighted Webster’s impact potential, emphasizing his towering presence and ability to influence games with both bat and ball.

“Beau is an incredibly well-rounded player who is experienced across all formats and offers a great option with both the bat and the ball,” said Alleyne. “He’s enjoyed a good season in the Big Bash League and will bring with him a lot of knowledge of playing in T20 franchise cricket, particularly in Australia. Beau is a tall, powerful player who can have a terrific impact on a game, and I’m really excited to have Beau join us for the Vitality Blast and to see him help win cricket matches for Gloucestershire.”

