Beijing Guoan crushes Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Chinese Super League

Beijing, May 24 (IANS) Beijing Guoan swept past Cangzhou Mighty Lions 6-2 in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL).

Guoan’s veteran midfielder Zhang Xizhe played a key role in his team’s victory. Oscar Maritu opened the scoring for Cangzhou just minutes into the match, with Zhang levelling 15 minutes later, reports Xinhua.

Georgiy Zhukov took his chance to help Cangzhou retake the lead in the 25th minute.

Wang Ziming of Guoan was another star to watch, striking home in the 31st minute for Beijing to level for a second time.

After that, Beijing was never really threatened by Cangzhou en route to a convincing victory.

The match was Zhang’s 300th league game for Guoan.

“I never thought I could play 300 games for one team. It’s an honor. As for my next goal, I would like to play for the team 100 more times,” Zhang said.

Elsewhere, Chengdu Rongcheng beat Shanghai Shenhua 2-1, Changchun Yatai edged Qingdao Hainiu 1-0, and Nantong Zhiyun suffered a comprehensive 5-0 loss at home to Wuhan Three Towns.

