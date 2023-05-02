scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Belgian Brecel crowned Snooker World Champion

By Agency News Desk

London, May 2 (IANS) Belgium’s Luca Brecel claimed the Snooker World Championship title after defeating four-time champion Mark Selby 18-15 in Sheffield. Brecel, 28, had never won a match at the Crucible Theatre before this year’s tournament but shocked seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-10 in the quarterfinals, winning the last seven frames consecutively, reports Xinhua.

After coming from behind to defeat Chinese rookie Si Jiahui in the semifinals, Brecel established a final showdown with Selby and managed to hold a 9-8 overnight lead, even though his 39-year-old opponent made the first-ever 147 in a World Championship final last night.

The world No. 10 then claimed the first four frames on Monday, extending his advantage to 13-8. Selby fought back from 16-10 down to 16-15 in the last session, but Brecel secured the final two frames to become the fourth non-British winner at the season finale of the World Snooker Tour.

“It’s a dream come true, the best moment of my life,” Brecel was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website. “Especially the way I did it, beating Ronnie, Mark Williams, and then Selby in the final who is the toughest opponent of all.”

“The only thing in my head was that I wanted to share the moment with my family. It’s going to take a couple of weeks to sink in,” said Brecel, who clinched his fourth ranking title in his career and raised his world ranking from tenth to second.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China's Zhang upsets Norrie to reach ATP Madrid Open last 16
Next article
Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally

Sports

China's Zhang upsets Norrie to reach ATP Madrid Open last 16

Sports

Medvedev moves into ATP Madrid Open last-16 with 300th career win

Technology

Morgan Stanley may slash 3K jobs in 2nd job cut round: Report

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Another midweek matchday brings up crucial Valencian Community derby, plus Bordalas' return to Coliseum

Sports

Sun steers Zhejiang Lions to one win away from returning to CBA finals

Health & Lifestyle

US will end Covid vax requirements for federal employees, int'l travellers

Health & Lifestyle

Australia to ban recreational vaping

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in a verbal spat after RCB beat LSG

Sports

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs

Sports

Pakistan's Rizwan reveals preferred batting position in ODIs

Sports

WTA Madrid Open: Sabalenka halts Mirra Andreeva's breakthrough run; Egypt's Sherif in quarters

Sports

Swimming: China's teenager Pan breaks men's 100m freestyle Asian record

News

Cash awards offered in Kerala for proving 'The Kerala Story' plot true

Sports

Fakhar Zaman out to emulate Kumar Sangakkara with remarkable ODI streak v Black Caps

Technology

Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev moves into last-16 with 300th career win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US