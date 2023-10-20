Big derbies the highlight as Premier League returns to action (Preview)

London, Oct. 20 (IANS) OF massive derby games get the Premier League back underway this weekend as Everton visits Liverpool and Chelsea plays host to Arsenal.

Everton’s comfortable win at home to Bournemouth before the break lifted them out of the bottom three, and with two wins from their last three matches, there are positive signs for Sean Dyche’s side who also has Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting back to his best.

Liverpool welcomes their neighbors from across Stanley Park without Andy Robertson, who has a shoulder injury, while Diogo Jota is suspended, Cody Gakpo a doubt with a knee injury, and Darwin Nunez has little recovery time after helping Uruguay to victory over Brazil in midweek, reports Xinhua.

Chelsea was boosted by two wins from their last two games before the break and will be confident to face Arsenal, whose morale is also sky-high after their late win over Manchester City a fortnight ago.

Bukayo Saka is a major doubt for Arsenal, along with William Saliba and Leandro Trossard, but Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has a longer injury list to contend with.

The game throws up some interesting individual stories, with former Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk likely to lead the Chelsea attack, while Kai Havertz makes a rapid return to face the club where he failed to live up to expectations.

Manchester City takes on Brighton in what promises to be the most entertaining game of the weekend, as the Premier League’s best two passing sides go head to head.

City goes into the game after rare consecutive defeats, but Rodri Hernandez’s return to midfield should give Pep Guardiola’s men a major boost and he will back their firepower in what could be an open game.

Three wins and a draw from their last six games have lifted Aston Villa to fifth and Unai Emery’s men have a tough game against West Ham, who is sixth after a positive start to the campaign.

The highlight of the match could be a duel between England forwards Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen, as both press their claims for a spot at next summer’s European Championships.

Manchester United makes a short trip to visit bottom side Sheffield United, who is looking hot favorites for a swift return to the Championship. As well as having just one point from eight games, the Blades also have to contend with a long injury list that has robbed them of defenders John Egan and Chris Basham for the rest of the campaign.

Gary O’Neil returns to Bournemouth as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ coach after his close season sacking by the south coast club, despite leading them to top-flight survival.

O’Neil’s successor Andoni Iraola is still searching for his first win of the campaign, and losing to the man he was brought in to improve upon could be the final blow for the Basque coach.

Brentford entertains Burnley in what could be a key game for the visitors as they look to build on their win away to Luton Town, who has a difficult visit to a Nottingham Forest side that looks capable of reaching the security of mid-table.

Three wins and a draw have lifted Newcastle up the table after their slow start, but the club has been rocked by news that summer signing Sandro Tonali is facing a ban for illegal betting while at previous club AC Milan.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe is likely to field Tonali and rest some players in their home game against Crystal Palace, as he will have half an eye on next week’s Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund.

League leaders Tottenham doesn’t play until Monday when they host a Fulham side that is usually tough to break down.

