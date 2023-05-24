Bilbao veteran De Marcos signs on for another season

Madrid, May 24 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao confirmed that veteran right back Oscar de Marcos has extended his contract until the end of June 2023.

The 34-year-old has agreed to stay on for what will certainly be the final season of a long career, after saying he was considering his retirement a few weeks ago, reports Xinhua.

The defender (who began his career as an attacking midfielder) joined Athletic from Deportivo Alaves in the summer of 2009 and has so far played in 496 games for the club, putting him seventh in the club’s all-time appearances.

De Marcos has been a regular in the plans of coach Ernesto Valverde this season, starting 29 La Liga games and making a further five appearances as a substitute, while also starting all six of his side’s Copa del Rey matches.

