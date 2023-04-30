scorecardresearch
Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, April 30 (IANS) Jose Bordalas has returned as coach of La Liga strugglers Getafe for the last seven games of the season.

The coach, who had previously been in the Getafe dugout for 212 matches between 2016 and 2021, before leaving to coach Valencia last season, will be in charge for Sunday’s vital game away to Espanyol after taking Saturday’s training session, reports Xinhua.

Bordalas returns to the club after initially rejecting the chance to replace Quique Sanchez Flores, who was sacked earlier this week following Getafe’s defeat at home to Almeria.

“Getafe have reached agreement with Jose Bordalas to take over the dugout. The coach from Alicante returns to what was his home,” informed the club website.

Bordalas is known for the defensive organization, but has also been criticized for some tactics such as time wasting and cynical fouls employed by his teams.

–IANS

cs

Firaq: The poet who celebrated India’s assimilative culture (Bazm-e-Ghazal)
Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga
