Bournemouth sign United States captain Adams from Leeds on five-year deal

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 20 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth have signed United States captain Tyler Adams from Leeds United on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The American international, who become only the sixth-ever player from the USA to play for the club, will wear the number 18 shirt at Vitality Stadium

The midfielder established himself as one of the Premier League’s top tacklers in the 2022/23 season.

Adams, who was also linked with Chelsea this summer, made 24 Premier League appearances last season after joining Leeds from RB Leipzig.

Before joining Leeds, the 24-year-old spent three seasons in Germany with Leipzig, helping them reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and winning the DFB-Pokal.

He started his career at New York Red Bulls in 2016 and in 2022 was named the US Soccer Player of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time. It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

