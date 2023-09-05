Boxing: Manju, Manish lead Indian squad in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

A strong 11-member Indian squad comprising six men and 5 women boxers is set to participate at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The bouts will start on September 6 and will be played till September 9.

The women’s squad is led by the 2019 World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani (50kg) and Youth World Champions Jyoti (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (60kg).

Apart from them, Vinakshi (57kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75kg) are the other pugilists who will be looking to make a mark in this prestigious competition.

The men’s squad will be spearheaded by 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik (63.5) along with the 2021 World Championship bronze medalist Akash Kumar (57kg)

Tokyo Olympian and veteran boxer Satish Kumar (92+kg) will be seen in action after a long time whereas national champion Naveen Kumar will represent the country in the 92kg category.

Young pugilists Barun Singh (51kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71kg) will also get the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Squad:

Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Satish Kumar (92+kg)

Women: Manju Rani (50kg), Jyoti (54kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75kg)