scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Brazil to meet Guinea, Senegal in friendlies

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, May 27 (IANS) Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea and Senegal in Europe next month as the South American giants prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The five-time world champions will meet Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

Brazil will again be managed by national under-20 team boss Ramon Menezes as the CBF continues to seek a permanent head coach, a Xinhua report said.

Menezes was named interim manager in January following the departure of Tite after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in September with a home fixture against Bolivia followed by an away clash with Peru.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market
Next article
River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

Sports

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Look like it's just breakfast for him', says Hardik on Gill making habit of scoring 100s

Technology

Xi Jinping's call for open cooperation on tech 'could not be timelier': Gates

Technology

S-Korea's satellite enters orbit, makes communication with Earth

News

Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

News

Beyonce halts Paris gig to pay tribute to Tina Turner

Technology

Lava Agni 2 5G offers best Android experience from an Indian smartphone maker

News

'Things aren't as they seem': Vicky responds to Salman's security pushing him aside

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit led from the front in terms of driving the way we wanted to play, says Mark Boucher

News

New 'Roadies – Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, tiff between Gang Leaders

Health & Lifestyle

Iconic Beirut museum reopens after 3-yr repair due to port blasts

News

Why Anurag Kashyap thinks 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is 'the bane of his life'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking may help improve brain connectivity, memory in elderly

Health & Lifestyle

42 young Indian robotic surgeons set to share path-breaking procedures

Health & Lifestyle

Study predicts risk of 5 types of heart failure using AI tools

News

Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being 'the chosen one'

Sports

IPL 2023: The way Shubman Gill is batting right now is just unbelievable, says Vijay Shankar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US