Bumrah to be rested for fourth Test against England: Report

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the fourth Test against England, starting from Friday, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, say reports.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series series with 17 scalps at an impressive average of 13.64, and has already bowled 80.5 overs across the three games thus far.

The Indian team will leave Rajkot on Tuesday, while Bumrah is unlikely to travel with the team. The decision to rest Bumrah is part of workload management by the Indian team, a Cricbuzz report said.

His participation for the fifth Test could depend on the result of the fourth Test.

There is currently no indication whether the team management will opt for a replacement player for the fast bowler.

But in Bumrah’s absence, pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was earlier released from the squad for the third Test to participate in Ranji game for Bengal, is expected to rejoin the team in Ranchi.

–IANS

bc/