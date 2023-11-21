CABI officials meet Australian deputy PM, explores possibility of bilateral series between India, Australia in blind cricket

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The officials of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) met Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles on Monday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Australia had come to India to watch the ODI cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia on Sunday.

CABI chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar and general secretary Shailender Yadav interacted with the Richard Marles and presented a Blind Cricket ball as a token of appreciation

“Dr Mahantesh GK and Mr Shailender Yadav presented a Blind Cricket ball as a token of appreciation to the Deputy Prime Minister, symbolizing the spirit and skill of blind cricket players. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his delight upon receiving the unique ball, acknowledging that it was his first encounter with the concept of Blind Cricket,” CABI said in an official statement.

According to the officials, the CABI and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia discussed the prospects of organising a bilateral series between the blind cricket teams of India and Australia.

“The meeting delved into discussions about the representation of CABI and explored the prospect of organizing a bilateral series between Indian and Australian blind cricket teams in Australia. The Deputy Prime Minister exhibited a keen interest in the history and nuances of blind cricket, engaging in a thorough conversation on gameplay and strategies,” the statement from CABI further added.

The CABI general secretary Shailender Yadav expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared his optimism about the future collaboration between the two nations in the field of blind cricket.

Australia beat India to claim their sixth Men’s Cricket World Cup in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

