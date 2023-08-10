scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

By Agency News Desk

Montreal (Canada), Aug 10 (IANS) After a tough opening set, Iga Swiatek found her rhythm against Karolina Pliskova to advance to the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open, here.

With her 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory against Pliskova on Wednesday night, World No.1 Iga Swiatek has now won her opening match for the 30th consecutive time.

If she prevails on Thursday against Karolina Muchova and advances to the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open, Swiatek will retain the top ranking for a 72nd week. Muchova, the No.14 seed Karolina Muchova, was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea.

This is an appealing rematch of the three-set final earlier this year at Roland Garros. The head-to-head record is 1-all.

“Well, for sure it’s nice to have some challenges and overcome them,” Swiatek said in the press conference after her match.

“It wasn’t an easy first round, but I’m happy that I stayed solid, and I could close it in the first set because after having — I played two weeks ago in Warsaw, but still, I changed continents,” she added.

Meanwhile, world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her campaign by defeating No.35 Petra Martic 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the Round of 16.

Playing her first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals to Ons Jabeur last month, Sabalenka eased through the first set before having to fight back in a 72-minute second set. Martic led 3-0 and served for the second set at 5-3.

“Especially on this surface, I was really struggling with all her slices.I think I need some time to adjust to this surface. I hope the next match I will play a little bit better, but overall, I’m just happy to get through this tough match,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will face 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in her 10th quarterfinal of the season.

–IANS

ak/

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week
Next article
Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

News

Rock icon Robbie Robertson passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Sports

Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, says Prithvi Shaw after hitting mammoth 244

News

Kim Kardashian gets 'life-saving' MRI scan for over Rs 2 lakh

News

Kartik Aaryan blushes at getting proposed for marriage by a fan in Melbourne

Technology

VC firm Antler launches ONDC-focused venture platform with Nandan Nilekani

Sports

Canadian Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton in opener

News

Disney+Hotstar loses 12.5 mn subscribers as cricket becomes no-show

News

Fans are elated as Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ emerges as a blockbuster

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US